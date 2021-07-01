iHeartRadio
Charge Laid for Failing to Isolate in Southampton

Charge Laid for Failing to Isolate
On June 30th an officer spotted a woman walking in Southampton who was wanted on several arrest warrants. The officer was also aware that this women had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was subject to an isolation order.
The officer stopped the woman and placed her under arrest to answer to the warrants. She was processed on scene and released with a future court date. The women was also charged under the Health Protection and Promotion Act for failing to comply with an order. This charge carries a fine of $880.
Persons subject to this order are:
• Are Identified as a person diagnosed with COVID-19;
• Have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test;
• Otherwise have reasonable grounds to believe they have one or more symptoms of COVID-19;
• Are a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19; or
• Directed to self-isolate by an employee of the Grey Bruce Health Unit.
https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/About-Us/MOH-Class-Orders

