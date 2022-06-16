CHARGES LAID AFTER BREAK AND ENTER

(CHATSWORTH, ON) On June 15, 2022, at 8:27 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress on Grey Road 109 in the Township of Southgate.

Officers arrested and charged the following two individuals:

· Amanda SMITH, 43-years-old from Southgate, with Break, enter dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence.

· Ronald THOMPSON, 74-years-old from Owen Sound, with Break, enter dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence.

Both accused were released with a future court date to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.