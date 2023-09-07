Charges Laid after Investigation in Meaford

On September 6, 2023, at 11:40 a.m., a Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer observed an individual known to them in the Municipality of Meaford. After speaking to them, the officer found them to be in possession of stolen property.

As a result, 40-year-old Carrie LANGLOIS of Meaford has been charged with:

Possession Break In Instruments

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (2 counts)

Possession of an identity document

The accused was held for a bail hearing and released with a future date to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 5, 2023.