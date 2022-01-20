Charges laid in crash that sends vehicle into Owen Sound church

Owen Sound Police have laid charges in connection with a two vehicle crash on 10th Street West on Wednesday.

Numerous witnesses called 911 after observing the collision on the busy road.

Officers have determined that a Lexus SUV went through a red light while heading west on 10th Street West, then collided with another vehicle travelling north on 3rd Avenue at the green light.

The smaller vehicle was hit with such force that it was launched off the road, eventually coming to rest up against the stairs of Central West Side United Church.

The Owen Sound Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehiclei after he became trapped inside as a result of the extensive damage.

Both drivers were transported to Owen Sound hospital but only sustained minor injuries.

Damage to the church was also minor.

The driver of the Lexus was charged with failing to stop for the red light.