Charges laid in discovery of body in Southgate in 2019

Investigators have laid charges in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Hamilton woman who's body was discovered in Southgate in 2019.

OPP working with the Hamilton Police Service have charged 40 year old Ahmet Nikci of no fixed address with second degree murder and indignity to a body.

He's being held in custody and will appear in court in Hamilton at a later date.

On December 24, 2019 the remains of Monica Chisar were discovered in the area of Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6 in Southgate.

She was last seen in Hamilton in July of 2018 and was reported missing by her family two months later in September.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information into the murder of Monica CHISAR is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.