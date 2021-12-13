Charges Laid in Fatal Collision on Grey Road 4 near Con 2 east of the (former) Town of Durham

As a result of an investigation by West Grey Police – Criminal Investigation Unit, an arrest has been made and charges laid in connection to a Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision that took place on Sunday November 7, 2021 at approximately 1:25 pm on Grey Road 4 near Concession 2 east of the (former) Town of Durham.

Jeremy HOGG (26 years old) of Kincardine Township has been charged with:

Criminal Negligence Causing Death

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm (2 counts)

Robbery

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $ 5,000.00

The accused remains held in custody.

No other information is available at the present time as this matter continues to be investigated by the province’s Special Investigations Unit.