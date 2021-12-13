Charges Laid in Fatal Collision on Grey Road 4 near Con 2 east of the (former) Town of Durham
As a result of an investigation by West Grey Police – Criminal Investigation Unit, an arrest has been made and charges laid in connection to a Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision that took place on Sunday November 7, 2021 at approximately 1:25 pm on Grey Road 4 near Concession 2 east of the (former) Town of Durham.
Jeremy HOGG (26 years old) of Kincardine Township has been charged with:
- Criminal Negligence Causing Death
- Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm (2 counts)
- Robbery
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $ 5,000.00
The accused remains held in custody.
No other information is available at the present time as this matter continues to be investigated by the province’s Special Investigations Unit.