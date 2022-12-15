Charges Laid in Shooting Incident (Durham, Ontario)

Charges Laid in Shooting Incident

(RM22000213)

(West Grey, ON) - On Wednesday July 27th, 2022 the West Grey Police began an investigation into a drive by shooting that took place in the Town of Durham.

Investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired at a parked vehicle and that no persons were injured.

The West Grey Police – Criminal Investigations Branch have determined this was a targeted incident, and there was no further threat to public safety.

As a result of the investigation 31-year-old Brandon BOETTINGER of Woodstock, Ontario has been arrested and is charged with:

Adult – Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Adult – Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

Adult – Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Adult – Assault with a Weapon

Adult – Discharge firearm with Intent

The accused remains held in custody.

If have any information regarding this incident or any crime or wanted persons you are asked to contact the West Grey Police at 519 369 3046 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS – You may be eligible for a cash reward!