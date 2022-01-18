Charges laid in stolen vehicle investigation

Owen Sound Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle from Chatsworth.

Grey Bruce OPP were called around 11:30 Monday morning after a 2011 Mercedes was stolen from a driveway.

At around 5:30 pm, officers of the Owen Sound Police Service were conducting a targeted traffic enforcement initiative at the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 9th Street West.

At that time and location, the stolen Mercedes was observed failing to stop for a stop sign.

Officers stopped the stolen vehicle a short distance away and arrested the driver.

A 38 year old man of no fixed address is facing a number of charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended, failing to stop and failing to comply with a probation order.

The undamaged Mercedes was returned to the owner.