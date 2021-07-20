Charges pending related to local Covid outbreaks

Party hosts and attendees who fail to follow either the Provincial Regulations and/or the local Section 22 MOH Class Order of April 16, 2021, currently in place from the Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health, are liable for charges. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working on pursuing charges against individuals who are identified as not in compliance and/or obstructing the public health investigation.

Two recent parties in the local area with high numbers in attendance resulted in outbreaks with significant additional cases, infecting the attendees as well as their families and close contacts.

Although many teens and young adults who attended these parties were forthcoming with information, some withheld information or provided incomplete information. This hindering of our investigators negatively affected our ability to reach high-risk individuals in a timely manner, potentially allowing for more spread of the virus.

Charges will be brought against those individuals that willfully obstruct a case and contact investigation, such by providing information known to be false or withholding information. Working through the case investigation process, it becomes evident as to the identity of those that have been withholding or providing false information.

Persons who willfully defy local directives and provincial regulations can face fines. For non-compliance with the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s Case and Contact Management Team’s direction and/or obstruction of our investigations, the fine, upon conviction, can be up to $5000 a day. This fine can be levied retroactive to the day the initial non-disclosure occurred.