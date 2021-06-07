Chatsworth rower on her way to Tokyo Paralympic Summer Games

(Photo provided. Hooper - second from right)



A 22-year-old rower from Chatsworth and the rest of her crew are preparing to travel after winning the final at the World Rowing’s Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Italy on Saturday, securing their spot in the Tokyo Paralympic Summer Games at the end of August.

Bayleigh Hooper, the daughter of Mijka and Bobby Hooper, owners of Dancemakers, has won countless awards and was named to the Owen Sound Sports Hall of Fame last year.

In 2017 she took up rowing while at Trent University in Peteborough as a way to stay active and says it is full-on rowing right now.

Hooper has now returned home to the team’s training centre in Victoria, BC where the crew will quarantine.

They will then continue to train until it is time to leave for Tokyo later this summer.