Chesley ER closed for another 24 hours

Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closure:

South Bruce Grey Health Centre has extended its closure of Chesley's Emergency Department.

It was scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning at 7am after being closed last Thursday for the entire long weekend and beyond.

Officials say the closure will be extended to Thursday morning at 7am (Sept 7th).

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)