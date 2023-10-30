iHeartRadio
Chesley ER closed on Monday


Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closure:

 

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Monday, October 30th, reopening on Tuesday, October 31st at 7:00 AM.

 

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

 

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department.

For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

 

