Chesley ER closed on Monday
Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closure:
The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Monday, October 30th, reopening on Tuesday, October 31st at 7:00 AM.
Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department.
For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.
-
Stolen property found in Holland CentreOPP seize almost $150,000 worth of equipment thanks to GPS pings
-
New President and CEO at Brighshores Health SystemAnn Ford starts new job replacing Gary Sims
-
$1 million donation for Saugeen Shores Aquatic CentrePryde's make first major donation to project
-
Three men charged with firearm offences in Owen SoundShots fired within city limits
-
Home Invasion Gunpoint RobberyOn Sunday, October 22nd, 2023, the Hanover Police Service received a report of an after the fact home invasion robbery into a residence in the 400 block of 11th Street, near 13th Avenue in Hanover.
-
Darren Rumble Named Interim Head CoachAfter making changes to the teams coaching staff on Monday, the Owen Sound Attack have named current Assistant Coach Darren Rumble as the teams Interim Head Coach effective immediately
-
Hanover Man Charged with Sexual OffencesOn October 10, 2023, the Hanover Police Service received a complaint of a sexual assault from a female victim. It is alleged that a 56-year-old Hanover man sexually assaulted a female youth in the Town of Hanover. The offender and the victim were known to each othe
-
Attack Announce Changes to Coaching StaffDale DeGray, General Manager of the Owen Sound Attack, announced Monday that Head Coach Greg Walters has been relieved of his duties. Assistant coaches Darren Rumble and Sean Teakle will handle coaching duties for the foreseeable future.
-
Helicopter crash in CollingwoodOfficers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a helicopter crash this morning in the Town of Collingwood.