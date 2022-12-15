Chesley ER closed today

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed today, Thursday, December 15th, reopening Friday, December 16th at 7:00 AM.

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department.

For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

SBGHC recently announced they would be forced to keep the ER closed overnights and on weekends until further notice but warned that due to ongoing chronic staffing shortages, further closures may be necessary.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley site are:

Hanover (19km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)