Chesley ER closed Tuesday
The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed Tuesday, June 20 due to insufficient staffing. The department will reopen Wednesday, June 21 at 7:00 AM.
Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department.
For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.
The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley site are:
Hanover (19km)
Walkerton (25km)
Durham (36km)
Southampton (42km)
Markdale (44km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Kincardine (60km)
Mount Forest (60km)
Palmerston (60km)