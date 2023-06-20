Chesley ER closed Tuesday

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed Tuesday, June 20 due to insufficient staffing. The department will reopen Wednesday, June 21 at 7:00 AM.

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department.

For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley site are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)