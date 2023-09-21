Chesley ER closure extended to October 2nd

Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:

The Chesley Emergency Department will remain closed until Monday October 2nd at 7:00 AM. It has already been closed since September 7th and was scheduled to reopen September 25th.

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed during the following periods:

Friday, September 22 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 AM

Saturday, September 23 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 AM

Thursday, September 28 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Friday, September 29 at 7:00 AM

Friday, September 29 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 AM

Saturday, September 30 closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Sunday October 1 at 7:00 AM

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed during the following periods:

Friday, September 22 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 AM

Saturday, September 23 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 AM

Sunday, September 24 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Monday, September 25 at 7:00 AM

Monday, September 25 – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 AM

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The Ontario Health Coalition along with the Chesley Hospital Community Support group will be heading to Queens Park on Monday, September 25th for a rally about the state of this province's health care system.

