Chesley ER to close overnights until further notice

South Bruce Grey Health Centre will be implementing an overnight closure of the Chesley emergency department (ED) this fall due to a critical shortage of nurses as follows:

The Chesley hospital ED will be closed overnight, every night, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 AM, and will be open and operational from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This reduction in service will start on Friday, September 9th, 2022, and will extend for an indefinite period of time.

The Chesley ED will be staffed from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to ensure patients can be cleared from the ED as needed and appropriate.

The inpatient unit of the Chesley hospital will remain open and operational at all times.

The ED at the Chesley hospital has been operating with 24/7 service since June 15th, 2022, after having an extended overnight closure in effect since September 2019.

Since returning the Chesley and Walkerton sites to full service in the spring, SBGHC has been very clear that the plan to reopen did not come without risk of a future temporary, time-limited reduction in service should the agency nurse pool dry up, and/or the provincial health human resource situation deteriorate further.

“Although our team of incredible nurses has made a significant effort to try and fill as many vacant shifts as possible, and our leaders have dedicated a large majority of their time to stabilizing nursing staff levels within our organization, including working some shifts, the reality is that there just are not enough nurses in the system to continue providing the level of service that has been provided to date,” said Michael Barrett, SBGHC President and CEO.

“This is certainly not the decision we wanted to make, but we will only operate if we can provide safe care to the patients we serve.”

Even with daily overnight ED closures, SBGHC will continue to be challenged to keep services fully operational moving through the fall due to ongoing staffing shortages.

The situation will be monitored closely, and further reductions, including potential 24-hour weekend closures, may be required.

On Wednesday, September 7th, CBC’s the National news broadcast featured a story on the staffing challenges in the health care system, featuring the Chesley hospital.

The full segment is available to watch here: https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2070231107838/.

Patients requiring emergency care during the hours of 5:00 PM to 7:00 AM should present to one of the neighbouring 24/7 EDs, or call 911 to be taken to the nearest 24/7 ED.

Hanover & District Hospital

90-7th Avenue

519-364-2340

20 KM

South Bruce Grey Health Centre – Walkerton

21 McGivern St. W.

519-881-1220

26 KM

South Bruce Grey Health Centre – Durham

320 College Street

519-369-2340

36 KM

Grey Bruce Health Services – Southampton

340 High St.

519-797-3230

41 KM

Grey Bruce Health Services – Markdale

55 Isla St.

519-986-3040

44 KM

Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound

1800 8th St. East

519-376-2121

47 KM

