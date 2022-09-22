Chesley Hospital – Full ED closure from evening of Thurs, Sept 22nd to morning of Tues, Sept 27th

Due to a critical shortage of nurses, SBGHC will be enacting a full closure of the Chesley emergency department (ED) for four (4) full days as follows:

Closing at 1700 on Thursday, September 22nd and reopening at 0700 on Tuesday, September 27th

The extended overnight closures of the Chesley ED will still continue past September 27th.

All efforts to find staffing for the emergency department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass will undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest emergency departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (26km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)