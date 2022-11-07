(Chesley, ON) - MOTORIST FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES

(CHESLEY, ON) - On November 2, 2022, at 2:36 p.m., a South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on patrol stopped a vehicle along 1st Avenue south in Chesley. The driver refused to cooperate with the officer and fled the location. The vehicle struck the officer as he left.

Members of the West Grey Police Service (WGPS) and Grey Bruce OPP located the vehicle and took the driver into custody without incident.

As a result of the police investigation, Keith OSBORNE, 60-years-old, from the Municipality of Meaford, was charged with:

Dangerous driving

Assault a peace officer

Two counts of Flight from Police

The accused will be in appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.