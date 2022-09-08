Chesley, Ontario - OPP Search Warrant Executed

(CHESLEY, ON) - On September 1, 2022, members of the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence along 2nd Avenue southwest in Chesley.

As a result of the execution of the warrant, police seized Blue Fentanyl, Yellow Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The estimated combined street value of the seized controlled substances is $337,750.

Police also seized a large quantity of stolen property. The list of recovered items includes: a Ford F250 pick-up truck, a Ford Mustang, a Can-Am Renegade All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), a shotgun, a rifle, cell phones, a safe and ammunition. The value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be $106,200.

The OPP CSCU is continuing to investigate along with members of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.