Chesley residents have rally planned in support of hospital
Chesley residents who fear they're losing their hospital, have organized.
(Owen Sound) Pedestrian Struck by VehicleThe female pedestrian was initially transported to Grey Bruce Regional Health Centre for medical treatment and then later airlifted to St. Michaels hospital in Toronto for further assessment of her injuries.
Owen Sound Motor Vehicle Collision leads to 3 Hour Road Closure and EvacuationMotor vehicle Collision leads to 3 Hour Road Closure in Owen Sound
(UPDATE) Hanover Police Investigating Suspicious MaleThe Hanover Police Service is currently investigating two separate incidents involving a suspicious older male described as having grey hair with grey facial hair, possibly wearing prescription glasses.
SOUTH BRUCE OPP CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE A FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISIONOn February 8, 2023, at 6:05 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a 2-vehicle collision along 1st Avenue south in the town of Chesley. Officers arrived to find one of the involved vehicles at the scene.
Two people arrested after thefts in Owen SoundLexus SUV stolen after keys taken from coat inside church
Bruce Power begins Unit 3 refurbishmentPart of Major Component Replacement project
(Owen Sound) MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULTThe accused, Austin Soucoup, 62 years old, was charged by the Criminal Investigations Branch with Aggravated Assault and remains in custody pending his next court appearance on March 3rd, 2023
Grey Bruce OPP looking for break and enter suspectSuspect broke into business in Saugeen First Nation