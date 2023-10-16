Chi-cheemaun to pull in to Owen Sound Monday afternoon

The Chi-cheemaun is scheduled to return to Owen Sound Monday afternoon.

Owen Sound Transportation Company says the fall repositioning tour was sold out quickly with all 450 spots gobbled up.

The ferry stopped operating out of Tobermory on Sunday.

This morning, buses carrying 450 people left from Owen Sound to make the trek up the Peninsula.

They'll then make the trip down again aboard the Big Canoe.

Its expected to pull into Owen Sound's harbour around 4pm where it will undergo its annual winter maintenance and upgrades.