Citizen pulls man from Sydenham River

On Friday, June 4 Owen Sound Police, Grey County EMS and Owen Sound Fire Service responded to a report of a male floating in the Sydenham river near 7th Street East.

When paramedics arrived, they found that a 49-year-old man had already been pulled from the water by a 24 year old man who happened to be walking by when he noticed the person floating face down in the river.

The male was unresponsive to his calls so the 24-year-old entered the water himself and dragged the victim to shore.

The 49 year old did not require resuscitation but was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The quick response from the young Samaritan likely averted a tragedy.

It is believed the rescued male will make a full recovery.