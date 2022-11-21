City Asking Motorists to Move Parked Cars Off Roads for Snow Removal

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 21, 2022

The City of Owen Sound is asking for citizens’ and businesses’ cooperation in removing vehicles parked on streets by 6 p.m. tonight and ensuring no cars are blocking sidewalks. City staff continue to work 24 hours a day to clear roads and walkways.

Vehicles currently on the streets can be parked in municipal parking lots to help facilitate this. No overnight parking begins December 1. Parking maps and details can be found on the City’s website.

Current winter weather conditions, and the extensive amount of snow that accumulated over the past 72 hours, mean the City’s Significant Weather Event will remain in effect until further notice.

Travel on municipal roads and sidewalks maintained by the City of Owen Sound require extra caution during a declared Significant Weather Event. All municipal streets and sidewalks are in a “state of repair” until an end to the significant weather event is announced.