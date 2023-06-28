City Begins Removing Emerald Ash Borer Infested Trees in Inner Harbour Area  

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

In response to the emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation, the City developed an Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan in 2014. The City’s Emerald Ash Borer Plan attempted to project the impacts of emerald ash borer in Owen Sound, and the plan provided direction for a ten-year period of time.

The presence of EAB was confirmed in Owen Sound in 2018.

2023 is the first year of a ten-year phased removal plan for infested ash trees. In 2023, 90 infested ash trees are scheduled for removal across the City, beginning Wednesday, June 28, in the general vicinity of the Owen Sound Visitor Centre at 1451 1st Avenue West. Of the 90 trees to be removed this year, 39 are located in the Inner Harbour area.

In total, 1,092 ash trees are currently identified for removal over the next ten years, starting with trees in public areas presenting with the most advanced EAB infestation symptoms.

Members of the public are asked to stay clear of tree work sites for their safety and the safety of tree workers.

Residents who are concerned about the condition of a tree on City property are asked to use the City’s Report a Tree Concern form to request an inspection. Upon receipt of a form, the City will inspect a tree and follow up with inspection results within 15 business days.

Quick Facts: