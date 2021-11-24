City Hall Flags Lowered to Honour Passing of Firefighter Paul Materiuk

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Paul Materiuk, an Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services member, passed away unexpectedly while off-duty on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Paul was 41 years old and has been an Owen Sound Firefighter for 5 years. He was active in supporting veterans in our community, including leadership in the City’s Remembrance Day events and assisting in the past with the Fire Department’s annual holiday toy drive. He enjoyed camping, fishing and scuba diving and spent many hours outdoors with his chocolate lab Ash which he loved very much.

Flags at City Hall and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services are lowered to half-mast in recognition of Paul’s passing and his years of service to the Owen Sound community. Our thoughts are with the Materiuk family during this difficult time.

There is no information on service arrangements at this time.

Quotes:

“On behalf of my Council colleagues, staff and the residents of the city, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr. Materiuk’s parents Patricia and Jim, his family and friends.” - Mayor Ian Boddy.

“Paul Materiuk was a dedicated member of our Fire Services team. This loss will be deeply felt by Paul’s colleagues and friends, and support services will be available for any staff who need them.” - Fire Chief Phil Eagleson.

Quick Facts:

Paul Materiuk began working with Owen Sound Fire Services in August of 2016.

Flags will remain lowered until sundown Monday, November 29.