City man charged with careless and cocaine possession

(Photo courtesy Owensoundhub.org)

A 61 year-old Owen Sound man is facing charges after his vehicle crashed into a commercial retailer downtown Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:10 pm emergency crews responded to the corner of 10th Street and 2nd Avenue East after an SUV struck the Sydenham Denture Clinic causing significant damage.

Police say the vehicle had been travelling south on 2nd Avenue East when the driver lost control and hit the store.

He was treated on scene by EMS but declined further treatment.

During the investigation the officers located and seized multiple, individual bags of what is believed to be cocaine.

The male was charged with careless driving and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He will appear in court on September 9th, 2021.

No name has been released.