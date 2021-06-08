City Of Owen Sound - Cooling Centre and Emergency Resources

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In response to the warm temperatures and the closure of city facilities due to Provincial restrictions, the City of Owen Sound has arranged for an outdoor cooling station in the sheltered, open-air space located at the Farmers’ Market pavilion.

Chairs, safely distanced from one another will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the pavilion.

Users of the cooling centre must maintain proper physical distancing at all times and use the hand sanitizer provided. An industrial fan will be used to circulate air through the space.

All visitors will be required to self-screen before or upon entering the cooling centre and are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask/face covering.

Residents with small children are reminded that the Kelso Beach Splash Pad is open.

Tips for staying cool in warm temperatures include:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can;

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty;

Schedule outdoor activities carefully; Wear loose, lightweight, light-coloured clothing and sunscreen; Pace yourself;

Take cool showers or baths to cool down;

Check on a friend or neighbour and have someone do the same for you; and

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Residents requiring assistance, emergency shelter, or amenities are also reminded to call 211. 211 is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. An online 211 resource is also available.