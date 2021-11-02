City of Owen Sound has a new Fire Chief

After a nation-wide search, the City of Owen Sound has announced the appointment of Phil Eagleson as the new Fire Chief for Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services.

Chief Eagleson has spent the last 22 years of his career in fire service in both an administrative and operational capacity.

He began his tenure in emergency services with the Town of Saugeen Shores as a volunteer firefighter in 1999.

Since joining the Town of Saugeen Shores, Chief Eagleson has been promoted progressively from the position of Fire Prevention Officer to Captain, to Acting Deputy Fire Chief, to Acting Fire Chief to Director of Protective Services in 2008.

He was also the Regional Mutual Aide Fire Coordinator for Bruce County and has held multiple roles with the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

Chief Eagleson will be responsible for leading, managing, planning and overseeing all aspects of the Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services, including the operation and management of the fire hall and 29 full-time staff.

“On behalf of Members of Council, I would like to welcome Chief Eagleson to Owen Sound. We are committed to fostering and building a safe community that supports the health and well-being of all residents. I am confident that with his leadership, we will continue to deliver high-quality fire protection and emergency response services to our community.” – Mayor Ian Boddy

“I want to welcome Chief Eagleson to the City of Owen Sound’s Senior Leadership Team as he leads our group of fire service professionals. I look forward to working with him and I am confident that with his progressive leadership, experience and collaboration, he will be a perfect fit for our organization.” – Tim Simmonds, City Manager

"I am honoured to take on the leadership role of Fire Chief for the Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services. I am looking forward to working alongside the team of fire service professionals to help keep the community safe.” – Chief Phil Eagleson