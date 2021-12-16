City of Owen Sound Holiday Schedule

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, December 16, 2021

As the holidays approach, the City of Owen Sound is providing an update on closures and adjusted service hours.

City Hall and all offices will be closed, and services will operate on a holiday schedule from noon on Friday, December 24 to Monday, January 3, 2022, reopening on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

Tom Thomson Art Gallery

The Art Gallery will be closed from Friday, December 24 to Tuesday, December 28, and Friday, December 31 to Saturday, January 1.

The Art Gallery will be open on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30 from noon to 4:00 p.m. and returning to regular hours on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library

The Library will be closed from Friday, December 24 to Monday, December 27, and from 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 31, to Sunday, January 2, and returning to regular hours on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Garbage and Recycling

There are no changes to the garbage and recycling collection schedule over the holidays.

The Miller Waste Transfer Station will be closed from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24 to 8:00 a.m. Monday, December 27. They will also be closed from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The Owen Sound Composting Facility will be open regular hours - 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., during the holiday season. All natural Christmas trees from residents of Owen Sound can be disposed of at the Owen Sound Composting Facility located at 2800 28th Street East free of charge.

Please make sure your tree can be composted properly by following our simple guidelines:

Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tinsel

Do not leave your tree in a plastic bag

Trees sprayed with snow foam cannot be accepted

Owen Sound Transit

The Transit Terminal will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24 with buses leaving the terminal at 5:00 p.m. for the final run.

There will be no Owen Sound public transit services on Saturday, December 25 or Monday, December 27. Transit services will return to the normal schedule starting Tuesday, December 28 through Friday, December 31 to 6:00 p.m. There will be no Owen Sound public transit services on Saturday, January 1, with transit returning to regular service on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Guelph to Owen Sound Transit (GOST)

The Owen Sound to Guelph Transit service will not operate on Saturday, December 25. GOST will operate with regular hours for all other days.

Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre (JMRRC)

The Julie McArthur Regional Recreational Centre will be closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. JMRRC will reopen at noon on Sunday, December 26.

The JMRRC will close at 7:00 p.m. on December 31 and will return to regular hours on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

The Harry Lumley Community Centre will be open until noon on Friday, December 24 and will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Sunday, December 26.

The Community Centre will close at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31. It will reopen for the Owen Sound Attack game on Saturday, January 1 and will return to regular hours on Monday, January 3, 2022.