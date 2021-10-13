As a result of the Ontario News Release on October 8, 2021, the City of Owen Sound is increasing capacity at City recreation facilities.

The J.D. McArthur Arena at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre and the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will return to 100% spectator capacity. The requirements for masks and proof of vaccination remain unchanged.

Banquet halls at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre will remain at 50% capacity.

City Skating Programs have resumed as scheduled. Full details can be found on the City’s website.

The Bayshore Walking Program will resume on Monday, November 1, 2021. Registration is not required, however proof of vaccination, photo ID and COVID-19 screening are required by each visitor upon entry.

Bayshore Walking will operate on the following schedule:

Monday to Friday – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.