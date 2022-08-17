City of Owen Sound mourns the passing of former MPP Bill Murdoch

Owen Sound, Ontario

August 17, 2022

Former MPP, Bill Murdoch passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

“On behalf of my Council colleagues, staff and the residents of the city, I offer my condolences to his wife Sue, daughters Karen and Angola, family members and friends,” said Mayor Ian Boddy.

Mr. Murdoch began his political career at an early age as Head Boy at the Owen Sound Collegiate Vocational Institute. He went on to serve in Sydenham Township for four years as a councillor, and as reeve for a further eight. He was elected warden of Grey County in 1987. Mr. Murdoch then served the riding of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound as the MPP from 1990 to 2011 when he chose to not seek re-election.

“Mr. Murdoch was known for speaking his mind and was dedicated to serving the residents of Bruce Grey Owen Sound” said Mayor Ian Boddy.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast on August 17 at City Hall in his honour. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.