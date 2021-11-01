City of Owen Sound outlines snow removal process

City officials have released the following information regarding snow removal this year ~

The City of Owen Sound provides a high level of winter operations to ensure that residents and visitors can travel safely.

Our Public Works Department has begun regular seasonal Winter Control Operations. Winter Control Operations will be in effect until the end of April.

Throughout the winter months, the Public Works Department directs staff to work diligently to ensure municipal roads, sidewalks, walkways and parking lots remain safe for motorists and pedestrians, in accordance with the Ontario Minimum Maintenance Standards.

The minimum maintenance standards require that roads and sidewalks be plowed and either salted or sanded, within specific timelines, depending on the road class. Severe winter weather conditions may create situations where the city cannot meet those standards; in these situations, the City can declare a Significant Weather Event.

While staff do their best to provide the highest level of customer service, it’s important to remember that with more than 282 lane kms of City streets and 105 km of sidewalks to care for, winter control can be a challenging task. There are a number of circumstances that can impact snow clearing operations, including:

the severity of snow and ice accumulation;

extreme cold temperatures;

precipitation;

time of day;

available resources;

motorists trying to pass or following too closely behind snowplows; and

vehicles parked on the street or blocking sidewalks.

What can you expect this year?

Staff Route Training From time to time you may see staff in your neighbourhood practicing routes and getting familiar with each type of equipment such as sidewalk machines, graders, and plow trucks. Monitoring Weather Forecast Staff monitor multiple weather sources for a consistent forecast to plan and prepare for the tasks ahead. Patrol Roadways and Sidewalks Staff patrol within the city limits of Owen Sound for ice/snow accumulation and drifting. Salt and Sand Operations Staff begin salt and sand operations of major collector roads and bridges, sharp corners and hills when a snowfall begins. Snowplow Operations Staff begin snowplow operations in priority sequence. Operators follow routes that have been designed to minimize duplication and maximize efficiency. Priority 1 – Class 2 Collecting Links, County, Arterial and Collector roads that carry traffic to and through the city, as well as emergency routes for the hospital and fire services. Priority 2 – Class 3 Arterial and Collector roads that carry medium volumes of traffic through the city and local traffic within the city, as well as Public Transit routes. Priority 3 – Class 4 Collector and Local roads that carry low volumes of traffic to and from a specific address as well as any road that a school fronts onto, or street that connects such as roads to the closest Arterial or Collector Road. Priority 4 – Class 5 & Class 6 All remaining roads that may service residential, industrial, or commercial address along with dead ends and cul-de-sacs. Downtown Core Staff clear mid-block crossings and intersection corners to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility along the downtown core. Sidewalk Operations Staff begin clearing sidewalks simultaneously as the plow trucks and graders work to clear the roadways. Depending on the volume of snow, clearing sidewalks can take considerably longer than roadways. Your patience is appreciated. After a Storm or Significant Weather Event Staff continue with snow clearing or salt/sand operations to ensure municipal roads, sidewalks, walkways and parking lots are safe for motorists and pedestrians. Staff debrief and tend to any service concerns, as necessary.

It is essential to work together when winter weather arrives. This will allow our roads and sidewalks to remain clear and safe, and keep people, goods, and services running.

The City of Owen Sound is one of the snowiest cities in Canada and receives more snowfall than most Ontario municipalities. Our city is a great place to live because of our outstanding recreational opportunities during the winter months. However, the City Public Works Department is often very busy maintaining roads and sidewalks. As we head into winter weather, we ask all residents to be patient during heavy snowfall events. City staff are working diligently around the clock to make our roads and sidewalk are safe for motorists and pedestrians. Council and staff take great pride in the standards we set for Winter Control in the City of Owen Sound.” Mayor Ian Boddy

What is a Significant Weather Event?

The Minimum Maintenance Standards require that roads and sidewalks be plowed and either salted or sanded, within specific timelines, depending on the road class. Severe winter weather conditions may create situations where the city cannot meet those standards; in these situations, the City can, as per provincial regulations, declare a Significant Weather Event to advise the public.

Driveways

When clearing snow from your driveway, pile the snow on the right side of the driveway (looking towards the road from driveway). This will reduce the amount of snow pushed back into your driveway when the road is plowed. Also, property owners are responsible for keeping snowbanks low at the end of their driveways. Staff understand that windrows (pile of snow left at the bottom of a driveway after a snowplow has cleared the road) can be frustrating for residents. Unfortunately, in order to effectively plow the road, windrows cannot be avoided.

Under Section 181 of the Highway Traffic Act, residents are not allowed to deposit snow on the sidewalk, roadway or across the road. Failure to comply with this provincial legislation may result in a Provincial Offence Notice being issued for a Highway Traffic Act contravention by City Police.

Children Playing

Residents should educate all children not to climb, play, build snow forts or tunnels in snowbanks at the side of streets or in cul- de-sacs as they could slip and fall into oncoming traffic. Snowbanks could also collapse or be pushed down during snow clearing operations.

Overnight Parking

Residents and visitors are reminded that overnight parking restrictions will come into effect on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. As per Traffic By-law No. 2009-075, parking is prohibited on all City streets and any non-designated municipal lots between 1a.m. and 7 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

Vehicle owners found in contravention of the by-law are subject to a $30.00 parking fine and the potential of having their vehicle towed at their expense.

Overnight parking passes can be purchased at City Hall or at the Transit Terminal for $20.00 per month or $5.00 per night. These passes are valid in the overnight parking areas of Municipal Lot 5 (800 block of 3rd Avenue East) and Municipal Lot 9 (700 block of 1st Avenue East). The city retains three private contractors along with City crews to maintain the parking lots during the winter control season, and maintenance crews may start as early as 1 a.m. to clear parking lots.

Garbage and Recycling Placement

Residents are asked to place all collectible materials behind or on top of snowbanks to eliminate the potential risk of a dangerous slip or fall.

By avoiding the placement of your waste and recycling containers on roadways, boulevards and sidewalks it will ensure that they do not:

block oncoming traffic

prevent snowplows from properly clearing the roadway and sidewalk

create a hazard as they may get struck by vehicles or snowplows; and

prevent waste materials from being knocked over or buried during snowplowing operations.

Please visit the City of Owen Sound’s web site for more detailed information relating to Winter Maintenance.

Quick Facts: