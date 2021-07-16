City of Owen Sound ramps up opening of municipal amenities

The east ice pad at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will open for rentals beginning Monday, July 19 while the ice on the west pad will be available for rentals beginning Monday, August 2.

The number of on-ice participants per rental will be capped at 30.

One parent/guardian per on-ice participant is permitted within the facility at one time and required to abide by all Public Health regulations.

Grey Bruce Health Services is removing the 75-bed field hospital at the Bayshore Community Centre.

Floor and community hall rentals will be available beginning Monday, July 26.

Gathering restrictions for outdoor funeral services at Greenwood Cemetery have been lifted as part of Step Three.

Guests are still required to maintain proper physical distancing while attending services.

Capacity at the Harrison Park Outdoor Pool has also been increased to 49 participants.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit throughout the Provincial Roadmap to Reopening.

The City strongly encourages residents to take advantage of the numerous vaccine clinics in the area to help achieve Provincial targets.

Residents are reminded of the three "W's". Wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.