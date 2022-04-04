City of Owen Sound Receives Five Festival & Events Ontario Awards

Owen Sound, Ontario

April 4, 2022

The City of Owen Sound is proud to announce it is the recipient of five Awards of Achievement from Festival & Events Ontario (FEO) that were presented at their virtual conference held this past March.

The Awards program recognizes exceptional events, municipalities, suppliers, volunteers and sponsors for their dedication and innovation regarding the Festival and Events industry despite ever changing parameters, requirements, and conditions. The nominations were selected from a pool of entries that fit the criteria; an event or festival planned and executed either in-person/hybrid/virtual in 2021. Music at the Market, TD Harbour Nights, Canada Day, Snowen Sound Frolics and Savour Owen Sound all received Awards of Achievement.

One of Council’s Strategic Priorities is City building, with a focus on creating destinations and events that help attract new residents, businesses, investment, and people. The City of Owen Sound is planning to continue the above events for 2022, with the addition of The Sound Waterfront Festival being held from Thursday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3