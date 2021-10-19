City of Owen Sound releases 'satisfaction survey' results

Results of the City’s first Citizen Satisfaction Survey were presented to Owen Sound Council last evening during a Deputation from William Schatten and Winsome Stek, of Forum Research Inc. and 75 per cent of citizens expressed satisfaction with the services delivered by the City.

Forum Research Inc. was retained to conduct a statistically relevant Citizen Satisfaction Survey between July 12 and July 30, 2021.

Some highlights from the Citizen Satisfaction Survey include:

74 per cent of respondents rate their quality of life as either good or excellent

75 per cent of respondents say they are receiving good value of city programs and services for their tax dollars

25 per cent of respondents were enthusiastic about recommending Owen Sound to others as a place to live

Parks and trails were ranked highest at 87 per cent in terms of satisfaction with services

The results of the Citizen Satisfaction Survey suggested four services for the City to focus on:

By-law in Safe City

Winter maintenance-sidewalks in City That Moves

Garbage and recycling collection in Green City

Downtown revitalization in City Building

Mayor Ian Boddy thanks those that participated in the City’s first Citizen Satisfaction Survey. The results provide Council with some excellent baseline information for Council and staff to look at in-depth, develop ways to build stronger relationships with our citizens, and to deal with some of the identified local issues.”

The survey used a random digit dial (RDD) methodology, which means that everyone in Owen Sound had an equal chance of being contacted, regardless of whether they use a landline or cell phone.

The telephone interviews were conducted with 401 property owners and citizens, 18 years and older, to provide a statistically relevant response rate with a margin of error of +/- 3.64 percentage points which means that if the questions were asked of others, 19/20 times the answers would be the same.

The data was weighted by age and gender according to the latest census data to reflect the population of the City of Owen Sound.

The Citizen Satisfaction Survey results are an effective way to examine the City’s performance and gauge satisfaction with service levels, needs, concerns, and priorities.

The results of the survey will support Council and staff in strategic decisions on long-term planning, priority setting and issues management, and also serve as a baseline to compare against future City of Owen Sound surveys.