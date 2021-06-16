City of Owen Sound Unveils its First-Ever Rainbow Crosswalk

The City of Owen Sound is proud to unveil its first-ever Rainbow Crosswalk celebrating diversity, inclusion, and equity in the community. The official unveiling will take place tomorrow, June 17, to coincide with the beginning of Pride Week and the 5th annual Grey Bruce Pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

On June 7, 2021, Council approved the recommendation presented by staff to install the City’s first-ever permanent Rainbow Crosswalk on the east side of the 8th Street bridge in recognition of the LGBTQ2S+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Two-Spirit) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) communities.

The new crossing is in the process of being installed as part of the Downtown River Precinct project and will have pedestrian-activated flashing lights which will help to make the River District more pedestrian-friendly.

We urge our community, visitors, and members of the media to respect all provincial and health unit guidelines that are in place for our safety.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca

Quotes:

"I am happy to unveil Owen Sound’s first-ever Rainbow Crosswalk. The crosswalk creates a permanent visual show of support for our LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC communities. We all must work together to make every member of our community feel safe, welcome, and inclusive.” - Mayor Ian Boddy

Quick Facts: