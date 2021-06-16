City of Owen Sound Unveils its First-Ever Rainbow Crosswalk
The City of Owen Sound is proud to unveil its first-ever Rainbow Crosswalk celebrating diversity, inclusion, and equity in the community. The official unveiling will take place tomorrow, June 17, to coincide with the beginning of Pride Week and the 5th annual Grey Bruce Pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.
On June 7, 2021, Council approved the recommendation presented by staff to install the City’s first-ever permanent Rainbow Crosswalk on the east side of the 8th Street bridge in recognition of the LGBTQ2S+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Two-Spirit) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) communities.
The new crossing is in the process of being installed as part of the Downtown River Precinct project and will have pedestrian-activated flashing lights which will help to make the River District more pedestrian-friendly.
We urge our community, visitors, and members of the media to respect all provincial and health unit guidelines that are in place for our safety.
For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca
Quotes:
"I am happy to unveil Owen Sound’s first-ever Rainbow Crosswalk. The crosswalk creates a permanent visual show of support for our LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC communities. We all must work together to make every member of our community feel safe, welcome, and inclusive.” - Mayor Ian Boddy
Quick Facts:
- Media are invited to attend the flag-raising ceremony and the unveiling of the Rainbow Crosswalk.
- The installation of the crosswalk supports Council’s ‘Safe City’ strategic priority which supports inclusivity and diversity.
- The Pride Flag colours each represent an idea that resonates with the LGBTQ2S+ community: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for peace, and purple for spirit.
- The black and brown stripes represent the LGBTQ black, indigenous, and people of colour community.
- The baby blue, pink and white stripes represent the transgender community.
- The cost of the Rainbow Crosswalk is included as part of the 2021 annual line painting budget.