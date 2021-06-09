City Of Owen Sound Update As The Province Enters Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen

Province to Enter Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

On Monday, the Province of Ontario announced that on Friday, June 11, we will enter Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen Ontario. Entering Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen means that some City services and facilities will once again be available to the public.

On June 14, City Hall will reopen to the public with a maximum visitor capacity of six people at one time.

Building/Planning/Clerks/Finance Services

Culture/Recreation/Parks/Open Spaces

The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre and Bayshore Community Centre remain closed in Step One. The West floor pad of the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre continues to support the needs of the community as a mass vaccination hub.

Sports fields such as soccer pitches and baseball diamonds have been maintained throughout the Provincial lockdown and are ready to welcome user groups for team/sports training up to a maximum of 10 participants. In accordance with Provincial regulations, no games and/or scrimmages are permitted in Step one.

Outdoor funeral services at Greenwood Cemetery are permitted with a maximum of 50 people provided guests maintain a physical distance of two metres. Greenwood Cemetery Office will reopen on June 14. Service is also available by calling 519-376-3203 or electronically.

The Harrison Park Campground will officially open on Friday, June 11 for the 2021 season. Reservations for a limited amount of campsites for the 2021 Camping Season remain available online or via phone.

The Harrison Park Pool will officially open on Saturday, June 19. A complete programming schedule will be available in the coming days.

City parks and trails remain open for recreational activity providing users maintain a minimum distance of two metres apart.

Public Works

The Public Works facility at 1900 20 th Street East will be open to the public with a maximum visitor capacity of two.

Street East will be open to the public with a maximum visitor capacity of two. The Household Hazardous Waste event scheduled for June 19 has been cancelled.

Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The Midtown transit route will continue to have an additional bus in service to accommodate riders. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must always wear a face covering (mask) while riding

Emergency Services

Owen Sound Police Services and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services provided to residents are not impacted.

The police station will remain open for emergencies and where persons are required to report to the station pursuant to a court order. Residents of Owen Sound requiring criminal record checks are encouraged to use the portal on the police services website. If you are unsure whether to attend the station, please call ahead.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit throughout the Provincial Roadmap to Reopening.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.