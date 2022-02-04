City Partners with Safe ‘n Sound to Extend Emergency Shelter

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning as wind chill vales near minus 30 C. The frigid temperatures are expected to linger into Saturday.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, some of the City facilities that are typically available as Warming Stations during cold temperatures are not available for public use at this time.

Residents are reminded that the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library is available for short-term warmth for up to half an hour until 5:00 p.m. tonight and tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Recognizing the importance of residents having a safe place to seek shelter, the City has partnered with Safe ‘n Sound to extend operating hours. Today, Safe ‘n Sound will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Emergency shelter services are provided by the County of Grey through YMCA Housing Services. Those seeking emergency shelter are encouraged to contact YMCA Housing Services at 519-371-9230.

Please check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated seniors during extreme cold weather conditions. If no answer is received, consider knocking on their door to check in on them.

Residents requiring assistance are also reminded to call 211 for additional warming centres or emergency shelter information. 211 is available 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-1440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

· Safe ‘n Sound Grey Bruce is located at 310 8th Street East in Owen Sound.

· A ‘Safe City’ is one of Council’s top priorities.

· 211 is a Community and Social Services Helpline.

Visit the City’s Warming Stations webpage for tips to being prepared during cold temperatures