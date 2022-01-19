City Partners with Safe ‘n Sound to Extend Emergency Shelter Services

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, some of the City facilities that are typically available as Warming Stations during cold temperatures are not available for public use at this time.

Residents are reminded that the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library is available for short-term warmth for up to half an hour until 8:00 p.m. tonight and tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Recognizing the importance of residents having a safe place to seek shelter, the City has partnered with Safe ‘n Sound to extend operating hours. Today, Safe ‘n Sound will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight and on Thursday, January 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Emergency shelter services are provided by the County of Grey through YMCA Housing Services. Those seeking emergency shelter are encouraged to contact YMCA Housing Services at 519-371-9230.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves from the cold and to dress warmly, stay dry, seek shelter, and plan.

Residents requiring assistance are also reminded to call 211 for additional warming centres or emergency shelter information. 211 is available 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.