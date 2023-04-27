City’s Sk8 Park Undergoing Surface Upgrades

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Owen Sound’s Kiwanis Sk8 & Bike Park’s west end requires surface upgrades and is currently partially closed to allow for the repair work to take place. The east end of the skate park will remain in operation.

The quarter (¼) pipe ramp will be moved into the open area in the coming weeks as weather and resources permit.

Parks staff installed construction fencing to block the west end of the park last week. A timeline for repairs of the degraded surface is unknown at this time.