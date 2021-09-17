City to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, September 17, 2021

City of Owen Sound Council took a leadership position and will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday on September 30, following approval at its meeting held on August 30. City Hall and all offices will be closed, and services will operate on a holiday schedule.

This declaration builds on the June event where Owen Sound officially dedicated the 10th Street Bridge as the Giche-name-wiikwedong Bridge and unveiled a commemorative and interpretive plaque.

At the bridge dedication, Mayor and Council were joined by the Chief of the Saugeen First Nation, and the Chief from Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation who both spoke at the ceremony.

The City will observe this holiday to provide an opportunity to recognize, reflect on and commemorate the legacy of residential schools or participate in a community event. The Every Child Matters Flag will fly at half-mast from September 20 to September 30 at City Hall.

One of the City’s core values is ‘Caring’ which involves building a community that is inclusive and genuinely appreciative of the diversity that enriches us.

In July 2021, the Government of Canada passed Bill C-5 to make September 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Call to Action number 80.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is also known as National Orange Shirt Day, is a day to honour survivors, their families and communities and commemorates the history and legacy of residential schools. It also demonstrates a commitment to reconciliation and affirms Every Child Matters.

With the closure of City Hall on September 30, the City is extending the due date for the second final property tax instalment from September 30, 2021, to October 7, 2021.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca

Quotes:

"The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day we should spend reflecting and having conversations with our friends and family about the importance of the day. I encourage all staff and citizens to attend community events and listen and learn from our Indigenous leaders.” – Mayor Ian Boddy

Quick Facts:

§ In July 2021, the Government of Canada passed legislation to make September 30 a federal statutory holiday

§ National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is also known as National Orange Shirt Day

§ City Hall and all offices will be closed for regular business on September 30

§ The Every Child Matters Flag will be flown at half-mast at City Hall from September 20 to September 30

§ The City is extending the due date for the second final property tax instalment from September 30 to October 7, 2021