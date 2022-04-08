City Wins Top Award in Two Categories at Economic Developers Council of Ontario Annual Conference

Owen Sound, Ontario

April 8, 2022

The City of Owen Sound was two for two on Thursday evening at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) Awards of Excellence. In December, the City was named a finalist in two award categories – Planning & Strategic Development and Workforce Development and Resident Attraction.

The River District Action Plan, a collaborative marketing, branding, and action strategy between the City of Owen Sound and the River District Board of Management, took home the EDCO Award in the Planning & Strategic Development (Rural) category.

The River District (formerly Downtown) Action Plan was developed in partnership with the River District Board of Management (formerly DIA) and in consultation with River District businesses, residents, and visitors. The 3-year Branding and Marketing Action Plan created a refined brand identity and strategy with clear actions and objectives that has served as an excellent revitalization tool for the City’s core.

The City’s Work from Home Capital of Canada© initiative won the award in the Workforce Development and Resident Attraction (Rural) category.

The Work from Home Capital of Canada© initiative was created to capitalize on the desire and ability of people to work from home on a more permanent basis during the global pandemic.

Both marketing efforts were developed with the support of BC Hughes Marketing, a local tourism development, management, and marketing firm led by Chris and Bev Hughes.

Prosperous City and Collaborative City are both Council priorities in the updated 2021 Strategic Plan Refresh. The River District Action Plan and the Work from Home Capital of Canada© initiatives each played a vital role to support existing businesses, new business start-ups, and worked to engage young people, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative citizens in facilitating economic growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

A panel of professionals from the fields of economic development, marketing, advertising, and tourism judge submissions, narrowing down nominees in each category to a list of award finalists and eventual winners.