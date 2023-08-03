CIVIC DAY LONG WEEKEND TRAFFIC INITIATIVE 

(GREY BRUCE, ON) - This year for the Canada Road Safety Strategy 2025 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is promoting and enforcing laws focusing on the "Move Over" law and "The Big 4". The campaign runs from August 4, 2023, until August 7, 2023.

During this time, members of the Grey Bruce OPP will focus on the "Move Over" law. It requires that a driver move into another lane for an emergency vehicle or tow truck if it is safe to do so or you must slow down when passing the emergency vehicle or tow truck. The fine for failing to move over and slowdown is $490.00, and a penalty of 3 demerit points.

The "Big 4" will focus on unsafe driving behaviours such lack of seat belt use, aggressive driving (including speeding), inattentive/distracted driving, and alcohol/drug-impaired drivers.

Police will be patrolling our roadways, providing education or enforcement as necessary, to ensure everyone safely arrives at their destinations.

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.