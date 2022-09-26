Claim for damages against the Municipality of Meaford

The Municipality of Meaford wishes to inform the public of an ongoing claim for damages against the Municipality by Tarion (formerly Ontario New Home Warranty) related to fourteen properties on Gordon Crescent in Meaford.

The claim names the Municipality as one of sixteen defendants, and the total claim is for $8,000,000. The Municipality’s insurance company is vigorously defending the claim, and the Municipality accepts no liability for the accusations included in the claim. The Municipality may be liable for up to $700,000 in costs, calculated as a $50,000 deductible per property.

“Due to the costs that may be incurred, the Municipality believes it is important that candidates and electors are aware of this claim for damages,” said Matt Smith, Clerk/Director of Community Services, Municipality of Meaford. “Council will be provided ongoing updates related to the claim from our lawyer as it progresses. These updates will be in closed session due to solicitor-client privilege. The Municipality will make no further public comment on this matter.”