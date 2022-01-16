Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP have laid charges of homicide.

Members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the OPP have laid charges in relation to a homicide investigation in the Town of Collingwood.

On January 14, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Collingwood OPP officers responded to a residence on Hurontario Street in the Town of Collingwood. Officers located a deceased adult male inside the residence and an individual was arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Donald CAINES, 57 years of age, of Collingwood. A post mortem examination is scheduled for January 16, 2022 at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

As a result of the investigation, Lawrence Robert CAINES, 54 years of age, of Collingwood, has been charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody.

