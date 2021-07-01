Collision Results in Drug and Weapons Chargers

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - On June 30, 2021 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Road 120 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Noah DESROSIERS, 20 years-of-age, from the Municipality of Grey Highlands, Ontario with the following offences:

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner,

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm,

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm,

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm,

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,

Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose,

Carrying a concealed weapon,

Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking,

Two counts of possession of a Schedule III substance for the Purpose of Trafficking,

Two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and

Careless Driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 29, 2021.

