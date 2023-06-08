"Commander Tom" dies

Those of you of a certain age who grew up in southern Ontario in the 70's will certainly remember this name.

Tom Jolls, the WKBW Channel 7 weatherman also known as beloved Commander Tom has died at the age of 89.

Jolls, a Lockport native, joined WKBW in 1965. He was part of the anchor team that included newscaster Irv Weinsten and Rick Azar on sports.

In addition to becoming of one of the most watched and respected weather forecasters in Western New York, Jolls worked as Commander Tom, a character he played after receiving permission from a program director to give the show a try.

“The Commander Tom Show” evolved into one of the most popular local children’s programs in the area watched by kids not only in Buffalo but across Southern Ontario.

In addition to serving as the lead actor, Jolls lent his voice to the show’s puppet characters as well.

Jolls has 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

'Commander Tom' lives on

In October 2019, Jolls was inducted into the New York State Broadcaster Hall of Fame.

He described it as “a wonderful experience,” something he never imagined would happen to him.

“My whole family was there ... It was quite an honor, and it was something I never really thought I would experience,” Jolls said in November of that year.

On Wednesday, Jolls’ family released the following statement:

“As a family we could not be any prouder than we are of his (Tom’s) illustrious television career,” Jolls’ family said. “Better yet, he was an even better family man.

“His brief illness was a blessing as he did not suffer much and passed away with his family by his bedside.

“He (Tom) was a very shy and private man off the air, and as such, we will celebrate his life with a private family-only service.

“He will always be Our Commander. To all his family, friends and fans, he would hope you all make your lives salubrious.”