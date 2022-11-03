COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE BLITZ HELD IN GREY BRUCE

(GREY BRUCE, ON) On November 2, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS), Ministry of Transportation (MTO), and the Ministry of Finance (MFO) hosted a one-day commercial motor vehicle blitz in the Township of Georgian Bluffs. Inspecting officers were checking for compliance with commercial motor vehicle regulations and safety standards.

Throughout the day, 34 commercial motor vehicles were inspected resulting in 31 charges for various infractions, 2 unauthorized licence plate seizures, and 12 warnings.

Officers also removed 8 commercial motor vehicles from service due to major defects that were discovered during inspection.

The Grey Bruce OPP remains committed to improving road safety and will continue to work with our road safety partners to achieve this goal.