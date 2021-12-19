Confirmation of the First COVID-19 Omicron Variant in Grey Bruce

Confirmation of COVID-19 Omicron Variant in Grey Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit received lab confirmation a case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant has been identified in the community.

The Omicron Variant was identified through diagnostic testing. It takes about 10 – 14 days for the results to return.

The Omicron Variant is considered a variant of concern as it is more transmissible.

Washing hands frequently, watching distance (ideally 6ft), and correctly wearing a face covering protects against all forms of the COVID-19 virus. Vaccine is the best long-term defense. Both two-dose and third-dose vaccinations are effective in reducing the hospitalization rates from the Omicron Variant. We strongly recommend everyone to get fully vaccinated with 3 doses.