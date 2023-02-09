Congratulations to Georgian Bluffs’ Volunteers of the Year

Township of Georgian Bluffs – February 8, 2023

Georgian Bluffs is pleased to announce the first annual Volunteer of the Year award recipients for 2022.

The volunteer recognition program was established in December of 2021 to thank the many volunteers that contribute to causes and organizations serving the Georgian Bluffs community. Senior Volunteer of the Year has been awarded to Keith Davidson, Robert Knapp, and Ann & Clark Schneider, with Anna Zandvliet recognized as Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Keith Davidson is a long-time volunteer in Georgian Bluffs, known for his green thumb and playing the bagpipe. He has spent time gardening at Keppel Croft Gardens and Centennial Park in Big Bay, and has piped at the annual Canada Day celebrations. He has also supported the Kemble Women’s Institute Lookout, Shriners hospital fundraising, and much more.

Robert Knapp is known for his work supporting trails in Georgian Bluffs and beyond. He has been a trail captain for the Bruce Trail in Georgian Bluffs for over 30 years, and was instrumental in establishing the Rail Trail in Sarawak. He also volunteers as a blacksmith at Moreston Village at the Grey Roots Museum, and spent 15 years as part of the Big Brother program, among many other initiatives.

Ann and Clark Schneider have sponsored and resettled 3 refugee families since 2015, with a 4th coming soon, including helping find housing, completing paperwork, registering children for school, and welcoming newcomers to the community. Ann is also an active member of the Georgian Bluffs and Grey County Climate Action committees, and Clark donates garden-fresh produce to local food banks.

Anna Zandvliet works to protect and enhance our natural environment. She is part of the David Suzuki Butterfly Ranger project and has established 5 butterfly gardens throughout the community, including at Cedar Hill Park and the Kemble Women’s Institute Lookout. She works to educate others on the importance of native plants, and has been part of the Grey Bruce Sustainability Project, Western Chorus Frog initiative, Project Serve through Guelph University, and more.

“Each year countless volunteers devote their time, energy and expertise to enriching the community, supporting those in need, and building the connections that make Georgian Bluffs feel like home.” said Mayor Sue Carleton. “Thank you so much to this year’s recipients, and to all those who volunteer in our community.”

Nominations for the 2023 Volunteer Awards will open in October of 2023. For more information on the program, visit www.georgianbluffs.ca/volunteer.